LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of LIQT opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. LiqTech International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

