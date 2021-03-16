Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of IDN opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $3,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

