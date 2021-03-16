Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

