Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Drops By 26.3%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million for the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.