Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 48.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Accor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

