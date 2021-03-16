Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Match Group and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% DoorDash N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.70 $431.13 million $4.53 33.98 DoorDash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than DoorDash.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 DoorDash 0 13 5 0 2.28

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.80%. DoorDash has a consensus target price of $171.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Match Group.

Summary

Match Group beats DoorDash on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

