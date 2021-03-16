Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Critical Contrast

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.96 million ($3.68) -32.99 Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.51 million ($3.55) -5.54

Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -13.91% -13.72% Applied Therapeutics N/A -85.39% -70.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics and Applied Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $141.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.45%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than Karuna Therapeutics.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC; and drug discovery partnership with Charles River Laboratories, as well as drug discovery collaboration with PsychoGenics Inc. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

