Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

AMCR stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $76,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 945.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.