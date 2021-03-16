Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$11.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated a na rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.64.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.