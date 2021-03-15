$0.97 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

CHRW stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.22. 739,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

