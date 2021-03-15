Brokerages Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target at $5.22

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.26. 655,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

