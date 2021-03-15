Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 755,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

