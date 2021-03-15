Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 245,888 shares of company stock worth $1,483,829 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 119,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.