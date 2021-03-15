Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Decreases By 42.1%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 11th total of 596,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 810,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

