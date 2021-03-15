Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CANF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 360,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

