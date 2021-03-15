Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERII. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,201 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

