CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $134.35. 1,025,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,581. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,181,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.