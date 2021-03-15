Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.04 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 944.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 393,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. 1,087,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,716. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.