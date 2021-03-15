Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $203.74 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $203.74 or 0.00360119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $13.58 billion and $6.24 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,661,390 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

