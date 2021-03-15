Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $3.13 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.90. 883,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 36,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

