PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 11th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
NYSE PHI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.46. 300,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.