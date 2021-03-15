PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 11th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NYSE PHI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.46. 300,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. PLDT has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.5882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

