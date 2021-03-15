TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.80

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

