Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SRL traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

