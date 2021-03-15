Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the lowest is $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 4,843,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,563. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.