Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 63,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.