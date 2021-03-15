Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of VMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 63,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
