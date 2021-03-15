Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $86.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,955.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,247.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

