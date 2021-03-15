Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.38. 1,281,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,822. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

TOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.91.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

