Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. 39,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

