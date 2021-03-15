China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading Up 5.1%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 339,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 309,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.