The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.67. 4,544,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,580,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

