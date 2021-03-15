NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 5.6%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 1,716,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,825,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

The firm has a market cap of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

