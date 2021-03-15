Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 5.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.25. 3,162,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,433,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.