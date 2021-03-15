Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Up 5.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.25. 3,162,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,433,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
