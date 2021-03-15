Dash (DASH) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $221.19 or 0.00395659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $955.21 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.97 or 0.05088915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash's total supply is 10,025,422 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

