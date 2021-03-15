Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $532.75 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $532.75 million and $78.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $30.42 or 0.00054411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00241895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

