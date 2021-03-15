Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.35. 10,014,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 5,385,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $11,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

