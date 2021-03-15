Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Increases By 68.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 11th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 71.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 74,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $632.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Valhi has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.