Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pressure BioSciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

