Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pressure BioSciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
About Pressure BioSciences
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.