InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate Acquisition stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,839,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,808. InterPrivate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

