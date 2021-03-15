QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.66 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $31.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. 7,790,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914,921. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

