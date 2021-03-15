Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $979.91 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.72 billion and approximately $979.91 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,442 coins and its circulating supply is 22,624,025,734 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

