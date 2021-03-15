Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $44.47 or 0.00079552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $17.86 million and $328,622.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 401,603 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mUSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.