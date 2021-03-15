Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce sales of $436.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.22 million and the lowest is $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.57. 324,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,537. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

