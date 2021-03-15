Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.48. 490,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

