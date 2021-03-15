Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Increases By 39.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 11th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,364. The company has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,174. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

