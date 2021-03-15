The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Up 6.1%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.25. 13,221,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,028,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Macerich by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 764,420 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

