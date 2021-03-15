Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 5.9%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 668,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 974,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

