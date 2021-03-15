Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 6.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 7,457,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,815,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

