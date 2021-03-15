ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. 166,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.