Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.68. Approximately 1,144,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 960,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

