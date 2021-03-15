Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Down 36.9% in February

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIAI. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSE:PIAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 12,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,492. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

